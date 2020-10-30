Well, aren’t they just the cutest?!

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancé Nicola Peltz celebrated their one year anniversary with a steamy bathtub photoshoot.

The love birds — who got engaged over the summer — took to their respective Instagram pages to share some sultry shots of the two together on Thursday, October 29. “Happy 1 year anniversary baby,” Beckham, 21, captioned his post. “I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you ❤️ love you so much ❤️❤️.”

The blonde beauty, 25, commented, “I more than love you brooklyn.” Peltz posted the same two sexy tub snaps and wrote, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all.

“You have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it ❤️ i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday,” she concluded. Her soon to be husband took to the comment section and wrote, “I love you honey x to another 80 years me and u ❤️❤️.”

“Happy anniversary!! We love u both!!! X💕,” Victoria Beckham commented on her soon-to-be daughter-in-law’s post.

The aspiring photographer gifted his fiancé with an extravagant white rose arrangement in the shape of a heart. “I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world,” the actress wrote via her Instagram story. Peltz then posted the stunning flower arrangement the Beckham family sent the couple for their first anniversary. “They’re so beautiful!! We love and miss you all so much!”

The young couple confirmed their engagement on July 11 with matching social media posts. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” the son of Victoria and David Beckham captioned the romantic photo of the two after he proposed. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby,” Peltz wrote on her photo at the time.

Beckham and Peltz began dating in October 2019. They made their relationship Instagram official when Beckham wished Peltz a happy 25th birthday at the beginning of the year.

The couple — who often post PDA photos via Instagram — spent the start of lockdown in the U.S. at Peltz’s family estate before returning to the U.K. to be with the Beckham clan. While the two planned to wed in September 2021 at the Beckhams’ Cotswolds estate, Beckham and Peltz decided to push off the celebrations until 2022 so they don’t have to limit the guest list, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was previously reported that Victoria, 46, and David, 45, — who also share children Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9 — were looking into the luxurious Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, for their eldest son’s star-studded wedding. The cost of renting the secluded country retreat and every room in the private members club starts at around $453,476 — not including food or drinks.