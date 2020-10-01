Their love is still going strong! Camila Cabello shut down Shawn Mendes split rumors with a new Instagram post.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, to praise her 22-year-old boyfriend after he announced his new album titled Wonder.

“The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now,” she captioned an Instagram video of Mendes singing. “@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.”

“My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart,” she concluded, adding an heart emoji to the post.

Mendes acknowledged the affection and also responded with a red heart emoji.

The pair, who were quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, have not been spotted out and about in recent months.

Mendes and Cabello began dating in July 2019 after being friends for many years. However, Cabello got candid in March about her relationship with the handsome hunk.

“I want more, we want more but honestly we’re being in our twenties,” she told Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020 after he asked if they would continue making new bops together.

Hill asked the ‘Havana’ songstress if the duo was too “busy” to record together. “No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you. … We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down!” she added.

“Too busy in other ways?” Hill joked.

“No, no. I meant emotionally! Dang it,” the Fifth Harmony alum replied.

We’re glad to see #Shawmila is still going strong!