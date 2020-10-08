The Ellen DeGeneres Show ratings are plummeting. The once-popular talk show is losing viewers and is having a hard time recovering after being plagued by toxic workplace allegations.

According to Nielsen, September ratings for the show fell 38% compared to the same period last year.

Nielsen Media Research reported that for the week of September 21, Ellen averaged a 1.2 Live+Same Day household ratings, which represents a 29% drop from last season’s premiere week. As far as total viewership is concerned, the show is attracting about 1.7 million viewers this season, which is around 38% less than last year.

The decline in the show’s viewership is being attributed to ex-staffers’ claims, suggesting that the show promotes a culture of bullying and harassment. As a result of the allegations, producers Ed Galvin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman were fired after WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation.

This season’s premiere saw Ellen DeGeneres address the allegations laid out on the show by ex-staffers. DeGeneres, who has been accused of being mean to staffers and guests, publicly apologized.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” DeGeneres told viewers on the show’s return after garnering a lot of media attention for its toxicity, first reported by BuzzFeed News.

“I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected,” she said. “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

DeGeneres added: “Being known as the ‘be-kind lady’ is a tricky position to be in. The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ratings were much better for the first episode after the scandal. The premiere recorded its highest ratings since 2016, but viewers seemed quick to let go.