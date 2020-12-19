Erika Jayne’s divorce battle with Tom Girardi continues to make headlines after the reality star took to her Instagram account and revealed one of the alleged mistresses who’d been sharing an affair with her estranged husband.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow,” Jayne captioned a recent photo posted on her official IG page. “She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

The accompanying photo showed a string of text messages dating back to July and August, which were believed to have been between Girardi and Bigelow — and from Jayne’s claims, their relationship held no boundaries.

“Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” Bigelow allegedly wrote to the businessman, while another message read how “fantastic” her night was after having spent the early hours of the morning with Girardi.

Some messages even included photos of the mistress, who mentioned in one text that she could “ask my new boyfriend to pay ifs it’s a problem,” which Jayne said was in relation to the surgery she allegedly asked her husband to pay for.

Another text read: “[Department store] is having their special where you get a gift card based on what you spend. Is it okay if I spend.”

“Pretty please? Signed [BLANK].”

Bigelow was then believed to have sent a message to Girardi, wishing him a “good night sweets” before reminding him to “control that temper on the stand” and that he was “in the right.“

The Instagram post was deleted just hours after Jayne published it for all of her 2.2 million followers to see, but fans weren’t all that surprised seeing that it was just earlier this week when reports surfaced that the couple’s marriage was plagued by cheating scandals.

As OK! previously reported, the 49-year-old was convinced that her relationship had fallen apart because her soon-to-be ex-husband was allegedly having “multiple affairs.”

“When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows,” a source gushed.

“She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point. The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him.”

Girardi and Jayne were accused of staging their divorce to embezzle money amid the 81-year-old’s ongoing lawsuits concerning the Lion Air flight settlement and Wells Fargo Vendor Financial Services, who claim the attorney had breached an agreement with the bank.

While Jayne initially hoped that she and her partner could have worked through their marital problems, it seems as if the latter’s alleged desire to continue cheating with other women in recent months was the final straw for the blonde beauty.

One thing that’s certainly clear is that Jayne and Girardi’s marriage is officially over.