Another day, another legal battle for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband, Tom Girardi. The lawyer is reportedly facing yet another lawsuit amid his complicated divorce from the reality TV personality.

Girardi’s former law partner, Robert Keese, along with fellow business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan, are suing Girardi to dissolve their venture, 1126 Wilshire Partnership.

According to the lawsuit filed Monday, December 14, in Los Angeles and obtained by Law360, the three said Girardi owes them each at least $315,000 in lost earnings — the exact amount is currently unknown without a full accounting of the partnership’s records — as well as $442,000 each in lost equity, a total of nearly $2.3 million.

In the suit, Keese claims the celebrity attorney used the venture as collateral to secure $7.5 million in loans they never agreed to. The plaintiffs also allege that Girardi never paid them the approximate $315,000 in income they were each owed and instead kept the money for himself. They claim that he used the secret loans for his “own personal gain, benefit and use” and “never provided an explanation for his actions as the general manager.”

INSIDE ERIKA JAYNE & TOM GIRARDI‘S MESSY DIVORCE: SPOUSAL SUPPORT, PRENUP & MORE

The trio is asking the court to dissolve their partnership, liquidate all their assets and be paid the money they are owed, as well as asking for compensatory damages.

In addition to aforementioned lawsuit, Keese reportedly filed a separate complaint alleging Girardi owes him over $500,000 for breaching an agreement they reached a decade ago when Keese retired from practicing law.

This has been a tough week for the former reality TV couple. OK! previously reported that a federal judge in Chicago froze the assets of Girardi after he and his law firm were held in civil contempt in a hearing on Monday.

INSIDE HOWARD STERN’S PRIVATE WORLD: SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE RADIO LEGEND

The judge found that Girardi wasn’t sufficiently able to explain where $2 million owed in settlement funds to individuals who lost family members in a 2018 plane crash went.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin told Girardi that the “simple way to cure all of this” is to pay at least four clients he said are each owed a half-million dollars. “These are widows and orphans,” the judge told Girardi. “Half a million dollars for any one of these families is a significant amount of money. Life changing, given the tragedy they went through.”

Last week, OK! reported that Girardi faced another lawsuit from Wells Fargo Vendor Financial Services, who accused him of breach of written agreement and conversion. He reportedly owes them $822,715.51 as well as an interest rate of 10 percent per year from the default date.

News broke that Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi after 21 years of marriage on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” Jayne said at the time. “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”