Not her happily ever after. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked when what appeared to be the strongest couple in Housewives history Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi called it quits after 21 years of marriage.

Jayne, 49, met Girardi in the late ‘90s when she was waitressing at one his favorite West Hollywood havens Chasen’s. One year later, the reality TV star slipped him her number, and the rest was history.

Their relationship moved rather quickly as they were engaged after only six months. The couple tied the knot in 1999.

Girardi, 81, is a mystery to many, and due to his job as a powerhouse attorney, he has only made a few appearances on RHOBH since Jayne joined the cast in 2015. It’s possible their divorce may play out during the upcoming season, which began filming in October.

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer constantly has defended their 32-year-age difference on the small screen and on social media.

“It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us,” she wrote in her 2018 book, Pretty Mess. “All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion — none of that comes into play.”

The Chicago star and the attorney seemed to have a picture-perfect relationship, but with new reports coming out about their “unconventional marriage,” it seems the couple weren’t as happy as everyone thought.

