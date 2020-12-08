Model Gigi Hadid is giving fans another glimpse into mom life and shared a throwback selfie from inside her daughter’s nursery and some pregnancy photos.

Hadid posted several snaps on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 7. “The night before I went into labor,” she captioned a snap of herself wearing a thigh all-black ensemble that hugged her tummy.

ONSCREEN OFFICIAL! CELEB COUPLES IN MUSIC VIDEOS: JOHN & CHRISSY, JUSTIN & HAILEY & MORE

The second snap was taken one week before she had her tot. Hadid showed off more of the orange room in another mirror selfie, which was decorated with four doves on the wall, a striped carpet and a stunning patterned dresser.

The blonde beauty then showed an indoor bench, which was covered in cushions and teddy bears. Above the seating area, a shelf was filled to the brim with stuffed animals and pictures.

Hadid then showed off her baby’s big reading collection and wrote, “So many friends sent their favorite books.”

The last of the snaps was a view of her baby’s wooden crib, with more stuffed animals and a pink onesie hanging over the railing.

PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC! CHECK OUT THE CUTEST QUARANTINE BABY BUMPS

On Tuesday, December 1, Hadid posted another pregnancy throwback from August when she and Zayn Malik were “waiting for our girl.” In the pictures, she looked into the backyard, while in the second one, she smiled down at Malik as he rested his head on her baby bump. In the last image, Hadid wore a gray dress and posed against a railing in the backyard.

Hadid previously said that she had “been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say obviously, ‘Make sure you don’t miss it.'”

“I go back and look at my pregnancy pictures all the time! The sacred moments are so beautiful,” Ashley Graham commented, while Ireland Baldwin left a heart emoji.

PEEKABOO! THESE CELEBRITIES DID A *VERY* GOOD JOB AT HIDING THEIR PREGNANCIES

The couple has been keeping to themselves in their Manhattan penthouse and still haven’t revealed their baby girl’s name, who was born in September. Although the name is still a secret, Hadid’s excitement about being a mom isn’t as she regularly posts about her daughter on social media.

Their firstborn might not be an only child for long as a source told PEOPLE in May that the off-again, on-again couple “plan to have a large family.”