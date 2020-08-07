Drake remains hopeful of rekindling his romance with Rihanna, four years after their relationship ended. If given a chance, the 33-year rapper still believes he could get back with Riri.

Our source revealed that the ‘The Best I Ever Had’ rapper believes Rihanna was his dream girl. In 2013, he told The Rolling Stone magazine that Rihanna was his “ultimate fantasy.” The two were involved in an on-off relationship until they finally broke up in 2016.

Drake was spotted in Barbados socializing with the ‘Rude Boy’ singer’s brother. The source says the Canadian rapper understands how much Riri’s family and friends mean to her. He thinks that warming up to her relatives and friends is a smart way of rekindling the past romance.

However, the source says Rihanna is currently not interested in dating and always has reservations about dating Drake. She, however, understands that the ‘Girls Need Love’ rapper adores her greatly, but prefers to keep their relationship platonic.

Rumors of the two getting back together existed for years, but both have consistently denied gossip saying they were “just friends.”

However, Drake confessed his love for the 32-year old singer during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award. Drake said he had a serious love for Rihanna since he was 22, and that the Barbadian singer was one of his best friends. Unfortunately for Drake, Rihanna did not reciprocate his feelings.

The ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ singer later said Drake’s public declaration of love for her made her uncomfortable. Riri said Drake’s speech was the most challenging moment for her to endure during the ceremony. RiRi revealed during an interview with Vogue that she doesn’t like to be showered with many compliments or put on the blast. She added that the two were neither friends nor enemies.

In 2017, the two were said to be uncomfortable encountering each other. During the same period, Drake was briefly seeing Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna was dating the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. The two met at a birthday party and exchanged awkward moments.

Her breakup with the Saudi billions seems to have raised Drake’s hopes that she might reconsider him for a serious relationship. However, sources say Drake understands that the ‘Pon de Replay’ singer does not love him as much as he loves her. Despite the rebuff from the Barbados native, the hopeless romantic rapper seems committed to pursuing a relationship with her.

Some believe Drake was used as a pawn when Rihanna was dating Chris Brown. Rihanna said she was once attracted to Drake, but believes “it was what it was.”

Unlike the unrequited love, the pair had very successful collaborations over the years. The two joined efforts in making top hits such as ‘What’s My Name,’ ‘Take Care,’ and ‘Work,’ in 2010, 2011, and 2016 respectively.

Given a chance, Drake would not hesitate to get into a relationship with Rihanna, but the Barbadian singer remains very adamant about reuniting with his rapper ex-boyfriend.