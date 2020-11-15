Jonathan Scott has denied ongoing claims that he’s engaged to actress Zooey Deschanel.

The Property Brothers star recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Covino and Rich show, dispelling rumors of a proposal after being quizzed with the same question in a previous interview.

“I’m like: ‘I’m pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter that I’m going to tell her to marry… my personal life is my personal life and I don’t talk about it,” Scott said.

The 42-year-old also recalled reading a headline which claimed that his twin brother, Drew Scott, had given him his “permission” to marry his longtime girlfriend, which the TV personality found quite amusing to read.

INSIDE ERIKA JAYNE & TOM GIRARDI‘S MESSY DIVORCE: SPOUSAL SUPPORT, PRENUP & MORE

“We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is: ‘Drew gives permission for Jonathan to wed Zooey!’ or: ‘Drew gives his nod to the relationship!’” he said.

“And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we’re like: “So is Drew my Brother Daddy, that he has to approve everything that happens in my life?”‘

It seems evident that the pair have no plans on tying the knot anytime soon, but that’s not to say that their relationship isn’t still going strong.

In fact, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic back in March, the two have spent plenty of time together as they decided to self-isolate together — and while some celebrity relationships crumbled during the world health crisis, it appears that Scott and Deschanel’s romance has only strengthened over time.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH COVID-19

With their careers on hold, Scott shared that he couldn’t have imagined himself being in quarantine with anybody better than his girlfriend, he told PEOPLE in April.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person. Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music,” he gushed.

Scott and Deschanel have been dating since September 2019, just one month after she announced her split from her second husband, Jacob Pechenik.

The ex-couple had tied the knot back in 2017 and went on to welcome their children, Elsie, 5, and Charlie, 3, before things turned rocky and they decided to part ways. Their divorce, however, wasn’t finalized until June.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Scott mentioned in a previous interview with Hollywood Life that he first met the former New Girl actress during a taping for a Carpool Karaoke segment in August 2019.

“I will say it was a little bit daunting though because it was the brothers and the sisters, the Deschanel sisters and ourselves. I did not know that they were both professional singers,” he told the publication last year.

“It’s sometimes a little weird when you just get thrust on camera with people you’ve never met before but we just clicked.”