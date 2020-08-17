Moving on! Julianne Hough looked stunning as she flaunted her blue bikini via social media on August 16 — just three months after the 32-year-old and Brooks Laich called it quits.

“Different kind of Sunday blues,” the dancer captioned the photo of herself sporting the cute swimsuit while barely wearing any makeup. Hough also showed off her darker hair color.

Of course, Hough’s fans couldn’t help but comment on the sexy snap. One person wrote, “Beautiful you,” while another echoed, “YASSS, Queen.” A third person added, “You’re so cute.”

Earlier that same day, the Dancing With the Stars alum looked like she was enjoying a day of fun in the sun with her family. Hough shared multiple photos of herself via Instagram stories on the lake and on a boat with her nieces and nephews. In another picture, the brunette beauty was spotted hanging out with her sisters.

Even though the Safe Haven actress and Laich, 37, confirmed that they were going their separate ways in May 2020, it wasn’t a complete shock since the former flames weren’t quarantining together during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the pair said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Despite splitting up, the exes — who were married for almost three years — seem to be on good terms. So much so, Hough celebrated her 32nd birthday with Laich. In a photo taken by Hough’s bestie Nina Dobrev, The Vampire Diaries actress captured the Footloose star and Laich having some fun in the pool. “Now that’s how you stick a landing,” Dobrev captioned the photo of Hough and Laich smiling while on pool floats.

So, is there hope that Hough and the athlete will reunite at some point in the future? Potentially! However, the Utah native “knows their relationship will have to change” in order for their marriage to work, a source told Us Weekly. “She knows it will never be the same if it does actually happen.”

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” another insider added. “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him.”

Time will tell what happens next with these two!