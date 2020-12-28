~Holy~ moly! We can’t stop thinking about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s naughty exchange via Instagram.

The 26-year-old shared a sneak peek rendition of his “Lonely” tune — which was taken by videographer Rory Kramer — for his New Year’s Eve Live Stream concert, and his stunning wife couldn’t help but gush over her talented hubby (as we all would if we were married to the Biebs). “My jaw??? On the floor,” Baldwin wrote. The “Yummy” crooner teasingly responded: “@haileybieber ur jaw is other places too lets be honest.”

However, the blonde beauty shut down her naughty husband and wrote, “@justinbieber omg please go to sleep.”

Despite the couple’s obvious love for each other, OK! previously reported that the Grammy winner and the model, 24, aren’t ready to expand their family — yet. However, the hot and heavy lovebirds — who tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 — do have babies on the brain as they are starting to think about their future.

Baldwin got candid about expanding their brood earlier this year, noting: “They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due.”

For his part, Bieber said, “I want to start my own family in due time.” The “Stuck with U” singer added, “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

As the power couple continues to enjoy their never-ending honeymoon stage, they often take to social media to express their love, gratitude and appreciation for one another. Bieber shared a glimpse of the duo’s Christmas celebrations as they cuddled up and watched the sunset on the beach in puffy robes. “What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence,” he captioned the post. “Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol.”

Baldwin also shared photos from their festive holiday and wrote, “My very own Christmas love,” as she stuck her tongue out.

The musical artist swooned over his wifey once more over the holidays with a photo of the two of them kissing in front of their Christmas tree surrounded by gifts. “Love you two ♥️♥️,” he captioned the black-and-white snap.

“If u didn’t know how cute my wife was already you will know after watching her tiny self in the nutcracker. My heart can’t take it,” he wrote alongside a throwback clip of Baldwin. Bieber remains Baldwin’s biggest fan as he often comments on her photos. “Ur the cutest person I have ever laid eyes on and that’s on period,” he wrote on one of her pictures.

Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Live Stream will begin at 11 p.m. ET.