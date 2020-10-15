Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still going strong five months after they were first seen together. However, unlike her sisters, Jenner has no intention of sporting a ring or a baby bump anytime soon.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple is still seeing each other, but “it’s not super serious and they’re just having fun together.”

“Kendall likes to float around and not be tied down to one person,” the source added.

The duo was confirmed to be “hooking up” in July. A source told the outlet that Jenner was “talking to a couple different guys, adding, “she has so many men after her it’s crazy.”

Rumors about the relationship began circulating earlier this year. In April, the pair was spotted going on a road trip together to Sedona, Ariz. One month later they were seen again when Jenner, 24, picked Booker, 23, up from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

In August, they began interacting publicly on social media. Jenner posted a video of herself on Instagram, simply leaving a strawberry emoji as the caption. “I like strawberries,” Booker commented. In response, Jenner replied with four strawberry emojis. Later that month, they were seen getting dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

“It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family,” the insider said. Despite the road trips and sushi dates, the source was clear that Jenner and Booker “aren’t serious.” Last month, the couple embarked on another trip together. This time, they were spotted traveling to Idaho with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. The foursome was seen walking around and riding on a golf cart together. Around the time Booker and Jenner were confirmed to be an item, she snapped back at trolls who pointed out that she likes a certain type of guy — NBA players, to be exact. KENDALL JENNER HANGS OUT WITH EX BEN SIMMONS IN NEW YORK CITY

“They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch,” she tweeted in April after claims were made that the athletes were “passing” her around.

Before meeting Booker, the model was linked to NBA player Ben Simmons. The couple was on and off in 2018 and 2019 before calling it quits for good.