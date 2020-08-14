Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are heating up — again. According to new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the reality stars were spotted packing on the PDA after they arrived home from Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday celebrations in Turks and Caicos on August 13. The NBA player, 29, appeared to be grabbing the 36-year-old by the waist as she gathered her belongings.

The Good American businesswoman sported a brunette bob and looked casual in a white long-sleeve shirt with black leggings, sunglasses, and a face mask. For his part, Thompson wore a white T-shirt with tie-dye pants and a face mask while he held onto his lady’s pink suitcase.

Kardashian was holding their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, after she got off the flight.

Earlier in August, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian and Thompson “are back together and things have been going really well.” The two isolated in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, the athlete was caught cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods. Despite not being faithful to Kardashian throughout their relationship, it seems like the reality star is willing to give Thompson a second chance — no matter what anyone else thinks.

“Not a secret, just not your business,” read a cryptic message on Kardashians’ Instagram Story on August 12, which seemingly referred to her reconciliation with Thompson.

“Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True,” a source told ET. “Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian got candid about where she stood with her baby daddy. “You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” she said in a bonus clip from season 18 of KUWTK.

“It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life?” she added. “I have to deal with him. And he’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

Clearly, things are going well between the E! star and Thompson since they “want to buy a house together,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tristan wants to prove to Khloe that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.”

Time will tell if these two can make it once again. Third time is the charm, right?