After nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson is leaving the basketball team to join the Boston Celtics, his agent Rich Paul announced to Yahoo Sports on Saturday, November 21.

According to the publication, the father of two signed a whopping two-year deal worth $19 million, and while Thompson will be delighted to know he’ll soon be back to playing on the court again, fans are speculating whether Khloé Kardashian will join him with his move to Beantown.

As previously revealed, the 29-year-old temporarily moved to Los Angeles following the coronavirus outbreak in March, and while his reasons for moving to California were initially just so that he could be closer to their daughter, True, insiders have since claimed that the pair are looking to give their relationship another chance.

While they’re said to be “taking things slowly,” the Good American ambassador is looking forward to working on her romance with the athlete, who was infamously caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former best pal, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019.

When Kardashian heard about their get-together at a house party in Los Angeles, Calif., the TV personality wasted no time calling it quits with Thompson, particularly since this hadn’t been the first time he’d been accused of stepping out on their relationship.

Fans have since stressed their opinions on Twitter, with many wondering whether Thompson’s signing with the Boston Celtics could see the reality star pack her belongings and leave L.A. for the foreseeable future.

“Wait! So is Khloé Kardashian going to move to Boston since she’s supposedly back with Tristan now? It will be interesting to see how she settles in, but I honestly can’t see her living there,” one person tweeted on the social media app.

Another echoed similar words, writing: “Khloé Kardashian is most likely going to move to Boston, although, she better prepare herself because it’s nothing like sunny California.”

“But if she wants to make her relationship with Tristan work this time around, she’s better off joining him as this will also allow him to be closer to their daughter once he returns to work.”

Kardashian hasn’t shed light on her forthcoming plans once Thompson relocates to his new home, where he’ll remain for at least two years, depending on whether his contract gets renewed or not.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last week, the Canada native sat down for a candid chat with Kris Jenner to apologize for his actions involving Woods, which affected his girlfriend so badly, she was adamant that things were officially over between her and Thompson.

“When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship,” Thompson told the momager. “You viewed me as a son so, that’s what was the part that was really sad.”

In response, she gushed: “Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”