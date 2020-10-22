The Kardashian Krew sure knows how to throw a party. While Kim Kardashian‘s birthday this year was different than previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the family made sure it was still one for the books.

The mother of four — who turned 40 on Wednesday, October 21 — was treated to a lavish surprise birthday bash months before her actual birthday. The celebratory event, which included close friends and family, was orchestrated by the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The SKIMS founder opened up about turning the milestone age on the most recent episode of KUWTK. Prior to her surprise party, Kim said she had all these “dreams and goals for my 40th birthday that can’t come true” due to the current state of the world. She continued to explain she’s “not freaking out or anything” in regards to turning one year older, but “it’s definitely a realization, like, ‘Holy sh*t. I’m 40.'”

“That’s what I just keep thinking: ‘Holy sh*t. What happened? How did this happen? How did I get here?'” Kim admitted. “It’s definitely like, ‘Damn. I can’t really be posting sexy pics on my Instagram anymore,’ so I’m purging and I wanna get it all out!” While the socialite was busy focusing on her fourth decade of life, her sisters and mom were preparing the ultimate surprise.

Kim initially thought she was heading to a photoshoot prior to the big reveal. She sported elaborate makeup while also rocking a gold shimmery strapless dress that showed off her hourglass figure. Kim finally connected the pieces when she pulled up to momager Kris Jenner‘s house in Calabasas, Calif., and saw husband Kanye West standing outside. From the SUV, the TV personality could hear the sound of a vintage video, which she later explained the meaning behind it in her confessional.

“As soon as I heard my dad’s voice talking as if it was my first birthday, it all clicked. My mom and dad videoed everything, took pictures of everything,” Kim said. “I have clear memories of each birthday party and to see them all set up as I walk through this party and then to have the huge screens playing my birthday parties — so fun to see that all come to life in this room.”

After the festivities began, sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner re-created elements from her 10th birthday with a little dance number. The party was decked out in Jack-o’-latern balloons and orange accessories as Kim’s birthday is just days before Halloween.

Despite having to celebrate the milestone moment amid the coronavirus, Kim was blown away by the kind gesture from her family and friends.

Scroll through the gallery below to take a look at Kim’s top five birthday parties over the years!