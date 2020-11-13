Khloé Kardashian *Finally* Reveals Where She Stands With Tristian Thompson: Watch

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting back together for the third time?

On Thursday, November 12, Kardashian got candid how she feels about reuniting with the athlete during the season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. They co-parents quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic, and Kardashian told Thompson that she appreciates his effort and has been letting her walls down “brick by brick.”

During a conversation with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian, Khloé revealed that Thompson tried to make a move on her “every day.” Although she assured them that they only “pecked in quarantine,” her brood remained unconvinced that there wasn’t more going on.

“My family is just up each other’s asses all the f**king time,” the Good American founder vented in her confessional. “It’s strange, but I love it. Sometimes, I have to process things … it’s OK to go through the motions. We don’t have to just like, jump from A to Z.”

But Khloé felt it was the right time to address her relationship with her baby daddy and told BFF Malika Haqq that she wasn’t sure “if romantically” she could “get there” with her ex. “I don’t know how to even like, try that,” she explained.

“You won’t know if you don’t try. Take baby steps, open up a little bit. You won’t even really have a conversation with the man about your relationship and the past,” Haqq suggested.

Haqq reached out to Thompson who “does have a great heart and is a good person,” adding, “he just made some really horrible mistakes.”

“We’re in a good space but, obviously you know, I lost my partner-in-crime, my taco Tuesday buddy,” Thompson shared with Haqq. He also admitted that Khloé had “sacrificed the world for me.”

“I put a lot of weight on opinions that didn’t matter,” he said. “It’s OK to be deeply in love, you don’t lose your man power.” Haqq assured him that things could still work out, and Thompson could get his “queen” back.

Thompson reached out to Khloé’s momager and apologized for cheating on her. “When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship. ‘Cause, you viewed me as a son so, that’s what was the part that was really sad,” he said.

“Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy,” Jenner said.

“Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No. But, would it be great if I could have this fairy tale ending? Yes,” the mom of one told the NBA star later on. “Just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit.”

“For the past year, I have seen so much growth and so much change in Tristan, which I’m so grateful for,” the reality star told the cameras. “Right now, I’m giving the best that I can give and I’m trying. I feel like we’re in a good place and there is progression and there is some forward momentum.”

The episode aired the day after Khloé unfollowed Thompson after Larsa Pippen’s bombshell tell-all interview, where she revealed that she was dating him before Khloé.

Only time will tell if these two can patch things up for good.