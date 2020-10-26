Even though Lily Allen and David Harbour have only been married for almost two months, the singer is already thinking about her future with the Stranger Things actor.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the outlet asked the 35-year-old — who has two kids: Marnie Rose, 7, and Ethel Mary, 9 — if she wanted to expand her family.

“I think so. Especially now Marnie’s getting so big,” she gushed. “It’s like, ‘No, my babies!'”

Allen also admitted she “miss[es] little terrors running around the house.”

But don’t expect the “Smile” songstress to have a bun in the oven right away. “I’m in a really good place,” she shared. “I don’t know if I’d mess with my hormones, at this particular point.”

The Newsroom alum and Allen were first spotted at the BAFTA Tea Party together in January 2019. Nine months later, they made their relationship “official” on Instagram.

The brunette beauty got candid with the outlet about their first date and how sparks immediately flew between the two stars.

“We went to Wolseley — I’m so posh! — and there’s this middle table in the middle section that’s underneath a [massive, restaurant-defining] clock, and I remember looking at him, and it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, you know?” she recalled. “When she’s going to meet him under the clock.”

“And, by the way, it was my first date ever. I had never been on a date! I was so anxious. He was, like, ‘Have you been here before?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I love this place, my kids love the pancakes here,’ and he was, like, ‘Oh, you have kids?'” she continued.

However, the 45-year-old did know that she was a mom to two kiddos. “He just didn’t want me to think he’d been Googling me. So he lied. I was, like, ‘F**k you!'” she exclaimed.

Of course, Allen couldn’t help but add in that she is a fan of her husband’s Netflix series, which is currently filming after it was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “It’s great. He’s great. Well, I married him,” she gushed.

The pair got married in September in Las Vegas, Nev.

The newlyweds later confirmed they said “I do” via Instagram with an Elvis Presley impersonator by their side. “In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harbour captioned the post. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

For her part, Allen simply captioned a few photos of the happy couple with some heart emojis. After the ceremony, the two ate some In-N-Out burgers to close out the day.