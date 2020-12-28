After 22 years of marriage, Soleil Moon Frye and her husband, Jason Goldberg, have called it quits.

“Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year,” a rep for the former flames revealed. “Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

The pair tied the knot in 1998 and share children — Poet Sienna Rose, 15, Jagger Joseph Blue, 12, Lyric Sonny Roads, 6, and Story, 4.

The 44-year-old actress recently celebrated Christmas with her kiddos and shared a snap on Instagram without her ex. “Happy happy day after Christmas to all,” she wrote. “Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves. As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis ‘It is one day close to Christmas’ Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020. Xx.”

However, the Punky Brewster alum gave a shout-out to Goldberg, 48, earlier this year. “Happy happy fathers day!!! A lot of babies and a whole lot of love. Xx❤️🌈❤️🌈,” she captioned a slew of family photos.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty has been keeping busy these days since she has been working on the reboot of Punky Brewster, which will premiere on Peacock.

“We did our pilot and it was like the most amazing experience ever,” she told Us Weekly in January. “It was so dreamy. I went to work every day and cried tears of joy and gratitude.

“Reconnecting with Cherie [Johnson] was so magical and Freddie Prinze Jr. is dreamy to work with and incredible,” she gushed. “It felt like magic. It really did. The whole experience, the audience … I had tears, they had tears.”

The Hollywood star couldn’t get over visiting her old character and made sure to cherish every moment. “Punky, there’s something so special about her because she is this living, breathing human being,” she said. “I feel like [she] brings out the superpowers in all of us.”

PEOPLE was the first to report the news about Frye’s split.