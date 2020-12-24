The truth comes out! Before Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark on the season finale of The Bachelorette, the 30-year-old almost spoiled her season by flaunting her ring on social media.

“I guess I can come clean now,” the brunette babe recently said about the incident. “I actually was freaking out. I was screaming, I was running all throughout the house. He was with me, obviously, and it was a panic. But also at the same time, I kind of just played it off and it kind of just went away.”

Clark, 36, quipped that he “actually got to see her in crisis.”

Fortunately, Adams is now able to laugh off the drama. “Honestly, who doesn’t drink their coffee in the morning and have a couple diamonds on?” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Doesn’t every girl do that? No?”

Earlier this month, Adams made headlines when she was spotted wearing a diamond on her left hand. “New [‘Clickbait’ podcast] being recorded,” the Bachelor in Paradise posted a photo of herself sipping on an ice coffee, with the bling peeping out.

The reality starlet also shared a video of herself making a drink, and when she went to unscrew the cap from her almond milk, some sparkle from her jewelry was shown.

While appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ show on December 9, Adams played coy about the mysterious ring on her finger. “All I have to say is, I’m the type of girl — yeah, I see you pointing at what you’re looking at. If I want to drink my coffee with diamonds on my finger, I am going to do that,” she said. “I wear diamonds all the time!”

The lovebirds got engaged on the Tuesday, December 22, episode, and since then, they have been taking their relationship to the next level. So much so, the couple will be moving to New York City, but Adams will still keep her place on the West Coast.

“She has a one-way ticket to New York,” the addiction specialist revealed. “We’re going to get comfortable. And I’m going to date the heck out of her!”

The two are heading east to celebrate Christmas with his family, but before they left, they were spotted visiting Adams’ family in California. Clark even helped her dad move a couch.

Clearly, Adams is excited for the next step. “NYC here we come!” she tweeted on December 24.

NYC here we come! 🤗 — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) December 24, 2020

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two!