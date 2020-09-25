There are fresh concerns for Demi Lovato following her split from fiancé Max Ehrich. According to a source, the singer — who has battled with addiction in the past — is “devastated” after she called off her engagement.

“Demi and Max have been in a bad place for a few weeks. Her family and friends thinks he is trouble, using her to get more famous. There have been lots of red flags that Demi chose to not see, but finally, the people that really care for her for all the right reasons couldn’t remain silent anymore,” an insider tells OK! exclusively.

“Demi’s sister and even her bodyguard, who spend more time with Demi that just about anyone else, finally spoke up and told her that Max is trouble. Both of them also unfollowed Max on Instagram,” the source shares.

“Demi is not in a good place,” the insider adds. “First, she gets her heart broken by model Austin Wilson, then a few months later she thinks she has met the man she is going marry and live happily ever, and now that has ended too. She blames herself and feels it was her fault. People around her are keeping a close eye on her. Demi is devastated and humiliated. She is in bad shape.”

Lovato and Ehrich — who just celebrated their six-month anniversary earlier this month — got engaged in July after dating for four months.

The 28-year-old, whose longest relationship was with Wilmer Valderrama, seemed to believe that The Young and the Restless star, 29, was the “one.”

Celebrating their anniversary, she wrote on Instagram: “@maxehrich — I knew I loved you the moment I met you. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Even though their relationship moved quickly, the Grammy winner admitted that they were meant to be.

“We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend,” Lovato said on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 on September 11 about how they lived together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can’t really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I’m really blessed, really fortunate, and continuing to count my blessings every day.”

Let’s hope the split doesn’t derail her path of sobriety, and she finds the “right” kind of love in the end.