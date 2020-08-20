Too cute! Demi Lovato’s fiancé, Max Ehrich, couldn’t help but gush over the pop star in honor of her 28th birthday. “Words fall short, baby,” the actor captioned several snapshots of the two of them kissing via Instagram on August 20.

“You light up this world & I am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé,” he continued. “I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. Can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. Happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato.”

Of course, the comments section blew up with sweet messages from their fans. One person wrote, “BEST COUPLE,” while another echoed, “And btw, I love the last pic. You two are made for each other. May God bless you both.” A third user added, “I wish you two the best moments in life together. Happy Birthday, Demi.”

In July, the lovebirds got engaged after dating for only four months. “Ahhh. You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo of himself kissing Lovato on the beach.

“Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some,” he raved. “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer revealed she knew she “loved” Ehrich from “the moment I met you.”

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too … I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” she added. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.”

“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you,” she concluded. “I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

In early August, the couple celebrated the milestone with some of their pals, including Nikita Dragun and Chloe Star Nakhjavanpour.

After the New Mexico native overdosed in 2018, the Disney alum has stayed sober and is making the most out of her life. “Only two years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons,” she wrote. “Each and every one.”

“I never thought this feeling was possible,” she added. “And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past two years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have my entire life.”

It sounds like Lovato is just getting started.