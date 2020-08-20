Spilling the tea! Miley Cyrus revealed she came up with her catchy breakup song ‘Slide Away’ before she got divorced from her former husband, Liam Hemsworth — not afterward.

“I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup. I wrote ‘Slide Away’ in February of the year before,” the 27-year-old told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Essentials Radio on August 19. “I just keep speaking these things into existence.”

“I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite,” she shared.

THE DATING HISTORY OF MILEY CYRUS: FAMOUS EXES CODY SIMPSON, LIAM HEMSWORTH AND MORE PHOTOS

“I burnt my house down with my words,” the pop star said, referencing her hit song ‘Malibu,’ which was released one year before the home that she shared with Hemsworth was burned down due to the California wildfires.

Ultimately, Cyrus — who got married to Hemsworth, 30, in December 2018 but called it quits in August 2019 — believes “in where we put our attention determines our faith.”

Following her divorce from The Hunger Games star, Cyrus had a fling with Kaitlynn Carter before getting serious with Cody Simpson. Cyrus and Simpson, 23, dated for less than a year before they went their separate ways in August 2020.

WE CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP LOOKING AT MILEY CYRUS’ CRAZIEST OUTFITS OVER THE YEARS

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole,” she said on her Instagram Live.

However, the blonde beauty made it clear that she and the Australia native would still be in each other’s lives. “Don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza,” she said. “We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

As for how Cyrus deals with a relationship ending, she stated she is “a very logical person” who “tri[es] to not get lost in emotion, because our emotion lies to us.”

“Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real. And I remember at a time we’re dealing with heartbreak it’s like, ‘I’m never going to be the same again.’ You know? My life is—’ all of these things I was telling myself; it’s just not true.”

BONDED FOR LIFE! CELEBRITIES WITH MATCHING TATTOOS PHOTOS

The Hannah Montana alum noted she is “a visual thinker” and “when dealing with heartbreak,” she “look[s] at what’s being added, what’s being subtracted, and I write down each on each side of the scale.”

“Then I measure from 1 to 10, 10 being the greatest, what they’re contributing or not to my life. And then I look at those numbers: ‘Ok, what’s the higher number on the addition, and is it a higher number on the subtraction to my life?’”

“And then I can make a logical decision based on numbers, and not based on every thought that I think, because our brain totally does its own thing sometimes,” she added. “And a lot of the time what you’re feeling, isn’t something that you’re just feeling right now; it’s something that you felt when you were 10.”