Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has moved on with her life following her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice — and has a new man to spend the holidays with.

OK! previously reported that the 48-year-old was dating New Jersey-based businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“The relationship is very new, but both are very happy,” a source told Page Six earlier this month.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the two lovebirds at a football game, showing what appearing to be Ruelas’ arm wrapped around her waist.

The news comes two months after Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce — their 20-year marriage came to an end after Joe was ordered to return to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. The former reality TV couple share four daughters together: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audrina, 11.

Although Teresa is excited to move on with her love life, she is taking things “very slow,” according to Page Six. “They are both happy. Right now it’s very low key and casual. One step at a time.”

So who is this new man that is vying for Teresa’s heart?

