It’s official! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are having a girl. The couple revealed the sex of their baby in a cute gender reveal video on Wednesday, October 21.

Matthews shared a short clip on Instagram to give her fans a peep inside their big day. In the video, the couple’s dogs walked down a white aisle with pink paint on their paws to show that the pair is having a girl. A surprised Matthews and Mahomes beam as they notice the pink paw prints. To keep in line with social distancing, the duo showed their friends and family what was going on over a Zoom call.

“Baby Girl,” she captioned the post with heart emojis, “P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal.”

Then, the two changed from their plain white outfits into special clothing to pose for a picture with the pooches. Matthews was given a denim jacket which said “Baby Mama” on the back, while Mahomes got a T-shirt with “Baby Daddy” printed on the front.

Matthews announced that she has a bun in the oven on Tuesday, September 29, by sharing a cute snap of the couple. She posted a picture of Mahomes hugging her from behind while she held a sonogram. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” she wrote.

The sweethearts, who have been in a relationship since their teens, got engaged in early September. The quarterback popped the question at the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony night — right before the start of the NFL season.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind!” the influencer wrote at the time.

“You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond,” she added.

The NFL player was asked on The Drive last month if he was hoping for a boy or a girl. He was indifferent — just as long as everything goes well with the pregnancy. “No, I’m just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I’ll be able to love for the rest of my life,” he said.

It’s been an eventful year for the pair, and the athlete reflected on the exciting milestones, saying, “I think it’s just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family.”

“I think we’ve done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I’m just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world,” he gushed.

Congrats, you two!