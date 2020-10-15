Rapper Nicki Minaj is a blissfully happy new mama, having given birth to her first baby with husband Kenneth Petty at the end of last month. Details about the wee one have been scanty, but fans now know one very important thing: It’s a boy!

Minaj took to Instagram to post some shots of cards she’s received from well-wishers (including some pretty heavyweight potential aunties and uncles such as Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West). In addition to one of the cards specifically stating “Congratulations on your new baby boy,” Minaj confirmed the gender herself in a caption to the post.

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love,” she wrote. “My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Minaj did not give any more information on her bundle of joy … not even such immediately important details as the little guy’s name. So, we will be left hanging until she decides to share that news — and hopefully a photo or two!

The 37-year-old announced she was pregnant in July via social media. “#Preggers,” she captioned the first post. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she added.

Minaj and Petty tied the knot in July 2019 but waited three months to announce their marriage publicly, again using social media to spread the word. “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the singer captioned the wedding announcement on Instagram. In the short clip, Minaj showed off “Mr. and Mrs.” coffee mugs and two baseball caps that said “Bride” and “Groom.”

One month before the wedding, Minaj told her fans she was taking a break from the music industry to settle down. “I’ve decided to retire and have my family,” she wrote on Twitter in September 2019. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box — cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”