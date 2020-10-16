Drumroll, please! Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, revealed the sex of their first baby, and it’s a … girl!

“This year has obviously been hard,” the 35-year-old captioned a photo of herself with French from their gender reveal party. “For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy. P.S. for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench.”

Of course, Tisdale’s pals couldn’t help but gush over the exciting news. Sarah Wright wrote, “This is so so so sweet!!!!!” The High School Musical star replied, “@swrightolsen aaahh I’m so excited! I need all your tips lol.”

Katie Stevens from The Bold Type added, “Congrats!! What a lucky little girl!!!” while Aimee Carrero exclaimed, “GAHHHHHHH.”

Earlier this month, the blonde beauty confessed she knew if she was having a boy or girl. “I’ve been wondering if we should share the gender with all of you,” the Disney star wrote on October 2. “As you know I like to keep as much as I can close to my heart but I’m so excited maybe I should …. yes or no? Comment below!”

On September 17, Tisdale announced she had a bun in the oven by sharing a few snaps of herself holding her belly alongside French, 38.

Even though Tisdale is getting candid about her journey to motherhood, she revealed she was initially skeptical of sharing everything with her fans.

“[After] I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married,” she wrote on her Frenshe blog. “Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids. To be honest, it just felt invasive. I wasn’t ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while.”

Ultimately, it seems like Tisdale is ready for this next chapter with her man since they just celebrated six years of marriage.

“I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldn’t believe how good you treated me,” she gushed. “I had never been treated that way. But I let go and trusted my heart and 8 months later we were a couple of crazy kids engaged.”

“Chris, you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday,” she added. “Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock. I’m so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I’m still into you … ps the last pic is my favorite @cmfrench.”