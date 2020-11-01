Musician Phil Collins‘ ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, allegedly shared a 14-month affair with a stripper while still with the “Against All Odds” singer.

The revelation was made by Preston Thompson, who told The Sun that he was showered with lavish gifts and tropical getaway trips after Cevey first booked him through an agency named Fantasy Date back in March 2019.

The 29-year-old, who also works as an escort, revealed to the publication that he not only shared a steamy relationship with Cevey, but she would also invite him back to Collins’ mansion whenever he wasn’t around.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“We had drinks and room service. I stayed the night there with Orianne,” he said while recalling their first encounter together. “She paid a couple of thousand for the companionship that night but didn’t pay me for the sex because my time was over.”

Thompson makes it no secret that Cevey had helped him tremendously as far as his finances were concerned, adding that his relationship with the 46-year-old wasn’t much of a secret since he’d already gotten the impression that the “In The Air Tonight” hitmaker was aware of what was going on behind closed doors.

From what Cevey allegedly once told the adult entertainer, Collins supposedly “didn’t care” about their secret get-togethers, but in Collins’ presence, Thompson was nothing but a “friend.”

THROUGH THE YEARS — CHECK OUT GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON‘S CUTEST SNAPS OF ALL TIME

In October 2019, Thompson was introduced to the Grammy winner at his Not Dead Yet tour in Las Vegas. While he initially didn’t know how to feel about meeting Collins, he admitted that the encounter was awkward because he got the impression the latter knew about his romance with Cevey.

“I was introduced to Phil as just her friend. We shook hands and it was awkward. I had a feeling maybe he knew,” he said. “I asked her about it and she said, ‘I didn’t want to cause any problems backstage, he’s about to go on for a show. I told him you’re my friend but he knows about us.'”

INSIDE PIERCE BROSNAN‘S MASSIVE BEACHFRONT MANSION IN MALIBU

News of Cevey’s alleged affair with Thompson comes just months after it was reported that the former translator had dumped Collins via text after falling in love with a guitarist named Thomas Bates, whom she ended up marrying in August.

Collins, who was said to have been unaware of the relationship, was blindsided by his ex’s decision to call it quits, particularly since they had only reconciled back in 2016 when the singer moved out to Miami, Fla., to be closer to their two sons: Nicholas and Matthew.

The two, who married back in 1999 and later divorced in 2008, decided to give their romance another try. Still, considering how Cevey married another man and ultimately choosing to end her relationship with Collins via text, it would seem as if they just weren’t meant to be together.