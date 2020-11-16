Singer Phil Collins and his on-again, off-again ex Orianne Cevey are currently in the midst of an increasingly nasty court battle, but, amazingly, some of their friends apparently seem to think the couple might be able to work things out.

As Page Six reports, one friend of the pair has termed them “the Liz and Dick of Miami” — referring to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton‘s infamously tempestuous relationship — and thinks a reconciliation is not out of the question.

“Orianne always protected him. She took care of Phil when he was unwell,” the source told the outlet. “He has recently been a grouch, but he has been open about his health problems. His last tour was titled ‘Not Dead Yet,’ after all. The truth is they need each other, I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up getting back together.”

COUPLES WHO SPLIT (BUT NOT FOR LONG!): KATY & ORLANDO, WILL & KATE AND MORE

That’s a sweet sentiment. However, in the meantime, things aren’t looking so rosy for the exes, who have a long and weird history together, dating back to 1999.

The pair originally divorced in 2008 but got back together in 2015, only to find themselves moving back into choppy waters. Most recently, after splitting in July over her secret affair with (and subsequent marriage to) Thomas Bates, Collins attempted to toss Cevey out of their Miami mansion.

Cevey smacked back with stinging court accusations that Collins, 69, is an impotent drunk, “increasingly addicted to antidepressants and painkillers” and “incapable of having sex.”

She also accused him of not being able to perform on-stage as well as the bed, saying he has collapsed in concert due to being too impaired to stand up.

She added a few more gory details about his personal hygiene, revealing he allegedly doesn’t bathe or brush his teeth for months at a time.

If that weren’t enough, Cevey, 46, topped all that off by stating her famous ex was abusive to her and neglectful of their two teenage children.

FROM GENES TO DIVORCE, THESE SURPRISING CELEBRITY RELATIVES WILL SHOCK YOU

Collins’ camp responded that Cevey’s points were “demonstrably false, immaterial, impertinent, scandalous and scurrilous allegations which have nothing to do with the legal claims in this case” and suggested she was elevating the shock factor in order to extort more money from his pockets.



With all of this going on, a reconciliation does not appear to be in the air … at least not tonight … but the pair admittedly do have quite the track record together.