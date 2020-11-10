The latest in their messy breakup is that Phil Collins is impotent and doesn’t bathe, according to his ex Orianne Cevey.

Page Six obtained papers filed in Miami, Fla., on Monday, November 9, where Cevey accuses her ex of reneging on his deal to give her half of their $40 million home. Within those papers, she described the 69-year-old as a “hermit” who didn’t use basic hygiene skills.

Cevey claimed that in 2017 Collins began to drink heavily and take prescription pills and would often “fall down from the combination of prescription medicines and excessive alcohol.”

He was even admitted to hospital “on multiple occasions” under an alias after “he hit his head when he fell.”

In the papers, Cevey claimed the singer has “collapsed on stage when performing because he was so impaired he could not stand up.”

In 2019, Collins “became increasingly depressed, withdrawn, abusive and following an operation on his back, increasingly addicted to antidepressants and painkillers.” After this, the papers claim he was “incapable of having sex.”

“He stopped showering, brushing his teeth and dressing properly (in fact, he did not shower or brush his teeth from 2019 until August 2020 when he vacated)” their home, the papers allege.

Collins cannot make music anymore and is “emotionally and verbally abusive towards Orianne and often ignored the needs of his children,” she claims.

Collins’ camp fired back with a “motion to strike.” They claimed that Cevey’s filing “contains a litany of demonstrably false, immaterial, impertinent, scandalous and scurrilous allegations which have nothing to do with the legal claims in this case.”

“These allegations are included only to further defendants’ plan to deliberately make sensationalized and/or false allegations in an effort to extort money from … Phil Collins,” the motion adds.

A source defended Collins, telling The Post that he has “a serious neurological problem that requires him to take daily medication and this means he does fall sometimes on stage. He’s currently in the U.K. in rehearsals with Genesis. If he was in that much of a state, he would not be able to function.”

The couple wed in 1999 but got divorced in 2008. Cevey wed Charles Mejati but then reunited with Collins in 2015.

She claimed in the new court documents that before they got back together, he told her if she divorced Mejati and gave up her stake of their estate, he would give her half of their new home. According to Cevey, Collins has gone back on his word.

The former flames split up in July after she sent a text to Collins to tell him she fell in love. One month later, she wed Thomas Bates. The rockstar tried to evict the new couple, but now they have until January to move out as the house is for sale.

The couple has two teenage children together.

Collins reportedly paid more than $46 million when he and Cevey divorced in 2008, which beat the amount Paul McCartney paid in his divorce settlement with Heather Mills. He also had an expensive divorce to settle with Jill Tavelman, who is Lily Collins‘ mother.