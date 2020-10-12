Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are celebrating their second anniversary with touching photos via Instagram.

The 30-year-old took to social media to share her first Instagram Reel that included never-before-seen shots from their wedding day while London Grammar’s “Baby It’s You” played during the montage. “Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack,” she captioned the post. The pictures included three new wedding snaps as well as selfies from their various travels over the years.

The royal couple got married on October 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — the same venue where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed a few months prior. Eugenie and the 34-year-old had a lavish-two day celebration with friends and family, including grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie — who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and ninth to the throne — tied the knot in front of A-list guests including Kate Moss, Liv Tyler, Naomi Campbell, Robbie Williams, Demi Moore and older sister Princess Beatrice, who was maid of honor.

Eugenie wore a gorgeous Peter Pilotto wedding gown on her special day that featured a fitted bodice, full pleated skirt and an open back to purposefully display her spinal surgery scar. She then changed into a second gown by New York-based designer Zac Posen for their evening party — which was held at the Duke and Duchess of York’s home.

The couple has much to celebrate as Eugenie — who is cousins with the Prince Harry and Prince William — announced last month that she and Brooksbank are expecting their first child together. The princess posted a photo of an adorable pair of baby bear slippers and captioned it, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” followed by another snap of the soon-to-be parents smiling.

To celebrate their first anniversary, Eugenie posted a montage of their wedding day and captioned the touching post: “This was the greatest day of my life…forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!”

Her eldest sister married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July during an intimate ceremony. Eugenie paid tribute to the happy new couple with a picture of the two on their wedding day. “What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I’m so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life,” she captioned the snap on July 20. “We are going to have so much fun together. ⁣Happy wedding day to you both xxxx.”