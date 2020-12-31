The year 2020 may have been quite the rollercoaster for most of us, including Reba McEntire — but the country star is counting her blessings as she counts down the hours to 2021 with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, by her side.

McEntire herself, in a holiday video to fans, termed the difficult year as a “booger bear,” but still appeared all smiles as she posted a shot of herself with Linn — an actor who’s appeared on CSI: Miami as well as the Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon — enjoying time together at the tail end of the season. She jokingly discusses in the shot that her donkey, Poncho, is jealous of a photo the couple took with another family pet, a chicken named Mr. Pecker.

Poncho’s not the only one happy that everyone is able to take selfies together now. McEntire and Linn, who went public with their romance in October and were seen walking the CMA Awards red carpet in November, have been spending most of 2020 apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s extra sweet that they can ring in the new year by each others’ sides.

“They’d crossed paths a couple times in the last two years, and she always thought he was cute, but things didn’t click until they met for dinner with a mutual friend in January,” a pal revealed to OK!.

Of course, then, the pandemic descended in full force and put a crimper on the budding romance. However, the two were determined to see where things would go.

“They saw each other a few more times before the coronavirus hit, but since Reba lives in Nashville and Linn in L.A., they were initially FaceTiming and texting every day. In a way, the lockdown has actually brought them even closer together,” the source revealed.

The singer, who split from beau Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in May 2019 — four years after her painful divorce from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock — “thought she’d be single forever, but her friends never believed that,” the pal added.

Something else the couple will be working on together in 2021? Looks as if they’ll be staking out some West Coast property to settle down. “Finding a beachfront property was actually on her to-do list before she and Rex started dating,” says our source. “Now that they’re serious, she sees it as a perfect excuse to move in together and enjoy this blooming relationship in total comfort.”