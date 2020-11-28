Actress Sandra Bullock has been dating her boyfriend Bryan Randall since 2015, but according to sources, the doting couple isn’t looking to tie the knot anytime soon.

While the Bird Box star has reportedly confided in friends, telling them that she could definitely see herself marrying Randall somewhere down the line, both parties feel there’s no need to rush.

“They’re totally open to getting married down the line but there’s no pressure on either side,” a source told Us Weekly.

YOU’D NEVER GET BORED AT BRET MICHAELS‘ ABODE WITH THIS UNBELIEVABLE BACKYARD: PHOTOS

“[It’s] more of an acknowledgment that they’re lucky to have each other and that it doesn’t take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness.”

Randall has played a major part in Bullock’s life since their relationship took off five years ago, having become a father figure to her son, Louis, 10, whom the Oscar winner adopted in 2010, before adopting eight-year-old Laila shortly after they started dating in 2015.

Randall also shares a 25-year-old daughter, Skylar, from his previous relationship with Janine Staten.

Though they’ve discussed marriage in the past, insiders add that neither Bullock nor her partner is putting too much focus on a wedding right now.

SEE GWYNETH PALTROW‘S LAVISH CHILDHOOD HOME—YOU’LL NEVER BELIEVE IT’S IN NYC: PHOTOS

Things are going great between them, and if they do decide to plan for a wedding somewhere down the line, they’d both be open to it, giving clear indications that the two are still madly in love with one another.

Should marriage be on their radar in the future, sources say that their big day will “be an intimate affair. Nothing too splashy or fancy, just a couple dozen of their closest friends and family at a location wedding in rural California or by a lake in Texas.”

Bullock was previously married to entrepreneur Jesse James, whom she wed in an intimate ceremony in 2005. But following reports of his infidelity with a string of women, the brunette wasted no time to call it quits and file for divorce in April 2010.

It would take The Proposal star five years before finding true love again, and as things continue to go well in her relationship, there seems to be no rush in getting hitched — at least not for the time being.

RHONY’S LUANN DE LESSEPS GUSHES OVER ‘HINGE’ BF (AND SO DO WE!)—SEE HIS SEXIEST SNAPS

Bullock met her boyfriend after hiring him for a photo shoot to celebrate Louis’ fifth birthday, and it only took one encounter for sparks to fly between the two.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old is set to star in Netflix’s Unforgiven, an upcoming motion picture she signed on to be involved in following the success of 2018’s Bird Box, which had 45 million accounts watching the flick in its first seven days on the streaming platform.

The movie will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who famously helmed the production of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.