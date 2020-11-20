Modern love! Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has snagged her a tall and handsome new man. The reality star confirmed on the podcast “Ex Appeal” that she was dating personal trainer Garth Wakeford.

The 55-year-old beauty revealed that she met her beau the new-age way — on Hinge. “We actually met on the dating app… He lives locally in the Hamptons.”

The reality star admitted that when she first saw his pics on the app, her first thought was, “Oh, he is too good to be true,” but when they met for coffee — with masks on — she said, ‘Oh, my God! He’s exactly what he looks like on the app.”

The lovebirds have been seeing each other for a couple months on-the-low. “Garth is a former rugby player from South Africa. He’s tall, handsome, and even overshadows Luann, who at 5′ 10″— without heels —intimidates people!,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “They have been unambiguous about flaunting their romance around the Hamptons and were spotted sipping cocktails outside at the East Hampton Grill, a swanky restaurant, with friends as far back as September.”

“On that occasion, they left the Grill and went for a solo date at the sushi pop up at the Old Stove Pub. They returned later to the Grill and continued drinking. They seemed like a perfect match.”

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer revealed that she turned to dating apps when meeting guys amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic proved to be a challenge.

“So my niece got me on Hinge and then got me on Raya, so I’ve been kind of flirting on some dating apps. It’s so much fun to date but with COVID it’s hard to date, so I feel like flirting is the next best thing.”

