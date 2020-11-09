It’s over! This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson said she’s “single” one year after former fiancé Jamie Lincoln Smith popped the question.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram Story to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ presidential win — she congratulated the soon-to-be Vice President on making “HERSTORY!” — and also revealed intimate details of her personal life. “And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year. #TwentyTwenty,” she wrote on Saturday, November 7.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

The actress announced her engagement with Smith via Instagram last September. “Forever Ever…,” Watson wrote at the time alongside a poem that read: “They’ll say its love. And they’ll know its love. For when they call its name it will answer to love. Without hesitation’ ~me.” The post has since been deleted as of Sunday, November 8. Smith — who previously shared the exciting engagement news via his Instagram page — has since deleted his post as well.

Two months after Watson’s engagement, she revealed how the proposal went down during an appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Watson explained Smith told her they were going to a cannabis festival to “learn how to put medicinal weed in brownies” and “make brownies.”

DIVORCED FROM DRAMA: THE 10 MOST STRESS-FREE CELEBRITY DIVORCES

“So we drive… into a glasshouse church and I was like, ‘This don’t look like no cannabis festival. There’s a woman praying. I just don’t feel like this is it,'” Watson recalled. “And then we go into the church and by the time we walked in I realized, ‘Oh wait, something’s happening.'”

She added: “And your mind starts to go slow and then all of a sudden he’s down on one knee. And I’m engaged.”

MANDY MOORE, CHRISSY METZ & ‘THIS IS US’ CAST STUN AT NBC PARTY

Both Watson and Smith are known for keeping their personal lives private. At this time, it is unknown why the former couple called it quits.