Saturday, November 7, is a day that will go down in the history books for many reasons. Not only will Kamala Harris be the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to serve as Vice President — but the nation will see its first Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff.

In celebration of the monumental moment, Harris’ husband, 56, couldn’t help but gush over his wife, 56.

“So proud of you,” he tweeted alongside a picture of the couple embracing shortly after receiving the news that Harris and President-Elect Joe Biden will be taking over the White House. See the picture below.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

The Twitterverse naturally went crazy over the sweet and sentimental shot. One wrote, “I’m not crying, you’re crying!!,” while another said, “What a beautiful picture of Madam Vice President Kamala!”

One user proclaimed, “Women finally have a seat at the table. Tears! Congratulations!”

That same Saturday, Harris also tweeted her reaction to the news — and let followers in on her monumental morning phone call to Biden, in which she said: “We did it, Joe.” Click here to see the emotional video.

Harris first met her husband in 2013 on a blind date. Emhoff, who was divorced with two children — Cole, now 26, and Ella, now 21 — wrote his date an email the following day that read: “I’m too old to play games or hide the ball. I really like you.”

He proposed in Florence, Italy, the following year, and in 2014 the pair were married in a simple ceremony at the Santa Barbra courthouse.

Emhoff will become the first Second Gentleman in this nation’s history.

Emhoff has quickly drawn comparisons to another political husband — Martin D. Ginsburg. Much like the husband of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Emhoff is happy to let his wife take the spotlight while remaining her biggest champion. It is a role that many men might not be comfortable with.

As OK! reported, the former Vice President and Senator from Delaware is set to become the 46th President of the United States after defeating incumbent Donald Trump in the electoral college. Biden crossed the 270-vote threshold Saturday after the AP called Pennsylvania for him.