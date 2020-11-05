It’s over for Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr! The pair called off their engagement nearly one year after the former NBA player popped the question.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday, November 4. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

LAMAR ODOM PENS EMOTIONAL MESSAGE AFTER SABRINA PARR DELETES THEIR ENGAGEMENT POST

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued. “I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

“I wish him all the best,” the personal trainer added, in addition to asking her followers to pray for “everyone involved.”

Last month, Odom took to Instagram to praise his former fiancée on her success. “My Baby Doll looking Naturally Stunning @getuptoparr. She just dropped an incredible e-book called the Natural Body Guide on the steps to having the body that you choose,” he captioned a photo of the former lovebirds in the gym. “You see how through God and hard work you can achieve greatness. Go cop that e-book, the link is in her bio to get it!!”

HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

Odom proposed to Parr last November. He announced the exciting engagement news via Instagram. “Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom, 40, captioned the post at the time. “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.” The post has since been deleted.

While Parr didn’t elaborate on what “things” her ex needs to work on, the athlete has struggled with cocaine addiction in the past, and his addiction took a toll on his previous marriage to KUWTK star Khloé Kardashian. The former flames tied the knot in 2009 — just one month after they met. However, Kardashian and Odom separated four years later due to his issues — which he described as a “rollercoaster” — and infidelity. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

COUPLES WHO SPLIT (BUT NOT FOR LONG!): KATY & ORLANDO, WILL & KATE AND MORE

Odom previously opened up about his 2015 overdose, which left him in a coma and on life support. “I was laying there in that bed, hooked up to all these machines, people all around me crying, and there was no running from it anymore,” Odom recalled.

The basketball star called cocaine “one hell of a drug,” adding, “It was the first time in my life that I felt helpless. I felt like I was two inches tall. It was just … it was real. …At that point in my life, I was doing coke every day. Pretty much every second of free time that I had, I was doing coke. I couldn’t control it.”

LAMAR ODOM AND FIANCE SABRINA PARR HOLD HANDS AT POOL AFTER SHOCKING ENGAGEMENT

Despite getting back on track, Odom is aware that this is something he will have to face for the rest of his life. “It’s an everyday struggle. I have an addiction,” he shared. “I’ll always have an addiction. It never goes away. I mean, I want to get high right now. But I know that I can’t if I want to be here for my children.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player shares son Lamar Jr., 18, and daughter Destiny, 22, with ex Liza Morales. The two also share son Jayden — who died at just six months old in 2006 from infant death syndrome. “When he passed, I couldn’t even leave the hospital. I just sat there for about three hours and held him,” Odom said about his youngest child’s death.