We all need a little laughter! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took an awkward situation and turned it into a bonding moment.

On Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the couple joked about the cheating scandal that rocked their relationship last year.

REALITY REWIND: THE 10 MOST EXPLOSIVE MOMENTS FROM ‘KUWTK’

In the episode, Kardashian was seen self-isolating during quarantine due to her contracting the novel coronavirus earlier this year. The 36-year-old had decorated a pillow to keep her company during the lockdown. She hilariously named it “Quarantina.”

Sorry Malika, Koko’s got a new BFF and her name is Quarantina #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/MpE0oIdCzH — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) November 4, 2020

“This is Tina. I know how much you like other women, so…” she told Thompson on FaceTime. “Ba-dam-dum!”

“Oh, wow,” Thompson said in response to his baby mama’s dig at him.

HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

In a later scene, the duo made another joke about Thompson’s affairs when the former athlete asked Kardashian to put on her glasses.

“Aww, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test,” he said. “Thank God you said, ‘On a test.’” the Revenge Body star quipped.

OK! previously reported that Kardashian had contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. The former Kocktails with Khloé host revealed in the episode how much it meant to her that Thompson was there during her recovery.

“I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that,” she said during the episode, which was filmed before they got back together.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN DEFENDS KIM‘S LAVISH PANDEMIC BIRTHDAY: ‘IT WAS A BEAUTIFUL EXPERIENCE’

The pair welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018, just days after Thompson was caught out with multiple other women. Kardashian stayed with the former NBA star, but they did split a year later when he cheated again with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In August, Kardashian and Thompson got back together, and the Good American ambassador “remains hopeful” that their relationship will work this time for their daughters sake.

A source told Us Weekly the mother-of-one has forgiven Thompson, but is being cautious. “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” the source dished. The KUWTK alum wants to “eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”