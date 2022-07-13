The Most Stylish Celebrity Looks Are Available On Sale During Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Day two of Amazon Prime Day may quickly be flying by — but the sales are hotter than ever before.
Did you know you can recreate some of the top celebrity star's exact looks for prices that will shock you? The most influential fashionistas of Hollywood continuously step out in show-stopping styles, however, most of the time their luxe-looks are put together with pieces from high-end designers.
With Hailey Bieber dominating street style, Kendall Jenner rocking model-off-duty vibes, Khloé Kardashian strutting in boss babe attire and Kim Kardashian dropping the most desirable Skims designs, it can be hard to keep your closet up to speed with trending wardrobe staples.
Want to step up your fashion game but don't know where to start? OK! helps you shop your favorite celebrity fashion 'fits — with all of our picks on sale now for Amazon Prime Day!
Hailey Bieber
Bieber strutted the streets of New York City on June 15 as she headed out to debut the launch of her own skin care line, Rhode Skin. The model showed off her hourglass figure in a tight black long sleeve high neck dress, pointed toe ankle strap pumps and trendy oval-framed sunglasses.
DOKIDOO's High Neck Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress is on sale retailing for $15.98 (regularly $21.98) at amazon.com.
FEISEDY's Fashion Designer Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $11.99 (regularly $20.99) at amazon.com.
Modatope's Low Kitten Heel Slingback Pump Sandals are on sale retailing for $36.79 (regularly $45.99) at amazon.com.
SWEETV's Sterling Gold Small Huggie Hoop Earrings are on sale retailing for $11.88 (regularly $16.99) at amazon.com.
Kim Kardashian
On May 28, the Skims founder was joined by her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, while on set shooting content for her clothing line. The blonde bombshell showed off her 'fit figure in a matching taupe brown athleisure set and matching heeled knee-high boots.
Jetjoy's Yoga Outfits for Women 2 Piece Set id on sale retailing for $27.19 (regularly $33.99) at amazon.com.
UUBARIS' Lightweight Tennis Comfortable Sneaker is on sale retailing for $26.39 (regularly $32.99) at amazon.com.
SOJOS' Round Polarized Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $12.79 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner looked flawless in casual couture as she strolled through Beverly Hills with her boyfriend, Devin Booker. OK! has been covering recent relationship drama from the duo, with reports of the couple back together after rumors of a finite split circulated across celebrity news. The model matched her man in a basic gray tank top, mid-rise dark-wash denim flare jeans, The Row shiny Patent Leather Loafers, retailing for $1,050 and The Row Park 3 Medium Leather Tote, retailing for $1,890.
Sidefeel's Women's Ripped Flare Jeans are on sale retailing for $33.59 (regularly $69.99) at amazon.com.
Xikete's Women's Slip On Patent Leather Penny Loafer is on sale retailing for $28.72 (regularly $35.90) at amazon.com.
DALUDALU's White Gold Plated Sterling Silver Circle Dangle Earrings are on sale retailing for $31.98 (regularly $39.98) at amazon.com.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé looked angelic in a boss-lady white Narciso Rodriguez Harness Back Jumpsuit, retailing for $2,095, white designer pumps and black Gucci sunglasses, retailing for $316, as she headed out with her mom, Kris Jenner, to a promotional event for their Hulu show, The Kardashians.
Fixmatti's Women's High Waist Wide Leg Jumpsuit is on sale retailing for $28.79 (regularly $35.99) at amazon.com.
JENN ARDOR's Closed Pointed Toe Pumps are on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com.
PAMIX's Retro Trendy Aviator Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $9.99 (regularly $13.88) at amazon.com.