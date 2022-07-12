We Tried Plus White's Teeth Whitening Kit, See The Amazing Results Yourself For 25 Percent Off On Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Ever wonder how celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian crew achieve glowing white teeth and star-studded smiles?

The key to pearly whites begins, of course, with adequate dental hygiene, but there is a secret to reaching the desired brightness your favorite celebrities have achieved. Using teeth whitening treatments are a hidden gem when it comes to clearing up yellowish coloring and stains on your teeth.

While teeth whitening strips may have your teeth feeling hyper sensitive and painful, OK! has discovered a teeth whitening kit with no harmful side effects.

