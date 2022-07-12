We Tried Plus White's Teeth Whitening Kit, See The Amazing Results Yourself For 25 Percent Off On Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now
Ever wonder how celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian crew achieve glowing white teeth and star-studded smiles?
The key to pearly whites begins, of course, with adequate dental hygiene, but there is a secret to reaching the desired brightness your favorite celebrities have achieved. Using teeth whitening treatments are a hidden gem when it comes to clearing up yellowish coloring and stains on your teeth.
While teeth whitening strips may have your teeth feeling hyper sensitive and painful, OK! has discovered a teeth whitening kit with no harmful side effects.
Plus White's 5-Minute Speed Teeth Whitening Kit
Plus White's 5-Minute Speed Teeth Whitening Kit uses a gel-based solution that solely focuses on removing stains and whitening teeth without sticking to them like glue and causing harmful sensitivity!
Lucky for us, achieving a glowing smile just got easier, as Plus White's 5-Minute Speed Teeth Whitening Kit is on sale for 25 percent off during Amazon Prime Day — this Tuesday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 13!
The highly affordable and time efficient kit is on sale retailing for $9.71, so you should act fast if you want to see these amazing results for yourself.
OK! had the opportunity to test out Plus White's Whitening Kit, and we can promise you will not be disappointed after trying for yourself. After just one time using the whitening gel, our E-Commerce Editor Rebecca Friedman noticed her smile felt lifted and noticeably brighter.
"I used the teeth whitening kit the night before my graduation party, and after just one use, my friends and family were already complimenting my glowing smile!" she shared.
You can check out her step-by-step routine on our most recent TikTok!
Pros
- Fast-acting results.
- Does not cause teeth sensitivity.
- Easy to apply.
- "I am impressed with this gel. The mouth tray is comfortable and easy to clean. The gel produced immediate results in one use. No joke. Subsequent uses realized increasingly whiter teeth. I only used once a day for less than a week before achieving the desired shade. I am now using once a day twice a week and will eventually do once a day once a week for maintenance. No sensitivity either," said Mary G. in a real customer review on Amazon.
Cons
- A bit difficult to keep tray in mouth for long periods of time.
- Would recommend not eating for 30 minutes after — so it could be difficult to incorporate into a busy day.
- Some customer reviews find the gel too foamy if too much is applied to the mouth tray.
