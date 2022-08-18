You Can Buy Chrishell Stause's Dress From Selling Sunset For Only $58 — Get The Look

Selling style! Chrishell Stause stepped out in a shimmering silhouette for a filming of the hit Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.

Earlier this summer, OK! reported a sighting of the reality star making out with her current lover, G Flip, at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards while her boss and ex Jason Oppenheim was also in attendance. We will all have to patiently wait and see if this awkward situation or any related drama is brought up between Stause and her past-lover in the upcoming season.

Despite possible drama we may become invested in, what we currently can't stop paying attention to is the 41-year-old's recent star-studded style.

