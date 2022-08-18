You Can Buy Chrishell Stause's Dress From Selling Sunset For Only $58 — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Selling style! Chrishell Stause stepped out in a shimmering silhouette for a filming of the hit Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.
Earlier this summer, OK! reported a sighting of the reality star making out with her current lover, G Flip, at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards while her boss and ex Jason Oppenheim was also in attendance. We will all have to patiently wait and see if this awkward situation or any related drama is brought up between Stause and her past-lover in the upcoming season.
Despite possible drama we may become invested in, what we currently can't stop paying attention to is the 41-year-old's recent star-studded style.
AGT'S SOFÍA VERGARA HEADED TO WORK IN ADMIRABLE CHIC COUTURE — GET THE LOOK
The blonde bombshell looked absolutely flawless in a rhinestone embellished black mini dress from Superdown, which is currently retailing on eBay for just $58! The design accentuated her long flattering legs as she strutted in silver Steve Madden platform sandals. The glamorous ensemble was accessorized with an Alexander Wang Heiress Rhinestone Mesh Pouch, retailing for $695. Stause also carried matching Alexander Wang Anya Crystal Flat Slide Sandals, retailing for $495, in her hand as she headed back to her car following the conclusion of filming for the day.
While this might not be what we may consider our usual go-to workwear wardrobe, the actress' attire can totally be taken to the streets for an eye-catching nighttime 'fit.
BUSINESS BARBIE: EVA LONGORIA PRETTY IN PINK SPORTING HER NEW FAVORITE TOTE BAG — GET THE LOOK
Obsessed with Chrishell Stause's rhinestone-detailed black mini dress? OK! helps you shop the star's exact style, as well as recreate her stunning look below!
ASOS Design's Rhinestone Strap Mini Dress is on sale retailing for $27.50 (regularly $42) at asos.com.
PrettyLittleThing's Premium Diamante Shoulder Bag is on sale retailing for $38 (regularly $58) at prettylittlething.us.
Nine West's Goout Platform Sandals are on sale retailing for $59.99 (regularly $109) at ninewest.com.