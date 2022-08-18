AGT's Sofía Vergara Headed To Work In Admirable Chic Couture — Get The Look
Sofía Vergara brought out the neutrals in a luxe look as she headed to a filming as a judge for America's Got Talent on Tuesday, August 16.
The Modern Family actress caused heads to turn as she strutted through the streets of Los Angeles in transitional fall fashion.
Vergara returns with Howie Mendel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum as the iconic group of judges for Season 17 of the show.
The brunette beauty first debuted as a judge on the NBC television competition show in the summer of 2020 — and has been providing her own loving and comical contribution to the show ever since.
The 50-year-old actress brought out autumn attire as she styled a pair of rusted brown trousers. The outfit still had a taste of summer with an off the shoulder short sleeve white crop top and Christian Louboutin Veracite Platform Pumps. The casual couture was completed with the celeb-favorite Christian Dior Book Tote, retailing for $3,700, and a pair of DiorSignature Mizza Butterfly Sunglasses, retailing for $560.
Vergara let her long luscious locks loose as she styled a flawless blown out hairstyle.
As the seasons begin to change, we can be sure to count of our favorite stars to provide us with the best transitional styles. Vergara's rust colored pants add a subtle hint of fall fashion while still embracing summer-approved attire to wear under the warm California sun.
Love Sofía Vergara's casual and chic wardrobe? OK! helps you shop the celebrity's classic daytime look directly through our site below!
Abercrombie's Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Puff Sleeve Top is on sale retailing for $26.99 (regularly $49) at abercrombie.com.
PrettyLittleThing's Tailored Wide Leg Pants are on sale retailing for $24 (regularly $48) at prettylittlething.us.
Nine West's Glows Platform Sandals are on sale retailing for $59.99 (regularly $99) at ninewest.com.