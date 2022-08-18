AGT's Sofía Vergara Headed To Work In Admirable Chic Couture — Get The Look

Sofía Vergara brought out the neutrals in a luxe look as she headed to a filming as a judge for America's Got Talent on Tuesday, August 16.

The Modern Family actress caused heads to turn as she strutted through the streets of Los Angeles in transitional fall fashion.

Vergara returns with Howie Mendel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum as the iconic group of judges for Season 17 of the show.

The brunette beauty first debuted as a judge on the NBC television competition show in the summer of 2020 — and has been providing her own loving and comical contribution to the show ever since.

KENDALL JENNER CELEBRATES 8.18 WEEK WEARING VINTAGE JEAN PAUL GAULTIER COUTURE — GET THE LOOK