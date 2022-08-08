Kylie Jenner Dons Denim Designs During Lavish London Stay — Get The Look

So, there is Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby... but what about Kylie Denim?

On Friday, August 5, socialite Kylie Jenner strutted through the streets of London in two trending denim fashion 'fits.

Between a daytime Canadian Tuxedo moment to a figure-hugging and head-turning design, the media personality absolutely slayed both of her recent patchwork patterns.

Denim has truly become a closet essential for transitioning from summer to fall — or really between any season, that is. The versatile year-round attire can be dressed up or down, with design options for every occasion.

