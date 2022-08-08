OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Dons Denim Designs During Lavish London Stay — Get The Look

Aug. 8 2022, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

So, there is Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby... but what about Kylie Denim?

On Friday, August 5, socialite Kylie Jenner strutted through the streets of London in two trending denim fashion 'fits.

Between a daytime Canadian Tuxedo moment to a figure-hugging and head-turning design, the media personality absolutely slayed both of her recent patchwork patterns.

Denim has truly become a closet essential for transitioning from summer to fall — or really between any season, that is. The versatile year-round attire can be dressed up or down, with design options for every occasion.

KYLIE JENNER TAKES DAUGHTER STORMI FOR A 'SPOILED' SHOPPING EXPERIENCE — GET THE MOMMY & ME LOOKS

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: MEGA

Jenner took her daughter, Stormi, by the hand as they conquered England's capital in utmost style. The 24-year-old sported a Balenciaga Deconstructed Oversized Denim Jacket, retailing for $1,790, and matching straight leg jeans. The casual couture was layered over a plain white t-shirt and accessorized with black pointed-toe shoes, as well as black sunglasses.

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: MEGA

The brunette bombshell stayed on theme as she was seen leaving Suns Studio in a jaw-dropping denim dress. The design featured unique silver detail and shaded vertical patterns. The Marine Serre Spring 2023 Strapless Denim Dress captivated Jenner's flawless curves with its standout one-of-a-kind flair.

The ensemble included a matching Marine Serre Spring 2023 Denim Choker, Marine Serre Spring 2023 Denim Boots, black sunglasses and a Hermes 15 cm silver Kelly Bag.

KYLIE JENNER, TRAVIS SCOTT & DAUGHTER STORMI MATCH IN ALL-BLACK OUTFITS FOR UPSCALE NOBU DINNER — GET THE LOOK

While we wait for more adorable mommy-and-me moments from the iconic star, we are going to go ahead and fill up our shopping carts with denim designs (thank you Kylie).

Obsessed with Kylie Jenner's latest London styles? OK! help you shop the celebrity-approved denim fashion trend directly through our site below!

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: ASOS

ASOS' Bershka Oversized Denim Jacket retails for $49.90 at asos.com.

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: NYDJ

NYDJ's Margot Girlfriend Jeans retail for $109 at nydj.com.

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: Nordstrom

Naked Wardrobe's Stretch Cotton Body-Con Maxi Dress retails for $72 at nordstrom.com.

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: Cider

Cider's Denim Corset Mini Dress retails for $32 at shopcider.com.

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: Cider

Cider's Denim Collar Flare Leg Jumpsuit retails for $48 at shopcider.com.

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: Hello Molly

Hello Molly's Aubrette Dress retails for $89 at hellomolly.com.

kylie jenner denim fashion style designs london shop
Source: ASOS

ASOS DESIGN's Organic Cotton Blend Dress is on sale retailing for $34.50 (regularly $46) at asos.com.

