Save More Than $20 With This Fenty Beauty Highlighter Alternative — Shop Now

Nothing beats an affordable alternative to trending beauty products.

Natural makeup looks have emerged over the summer as the "It-Girl" choice for glam, with celebrities — including Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner – constantly showing off their latest "less is more" beauty routines.

The dewy, "glazed donut" aesthetic requires limited products and minimal effort — which is definitely a life savor in the morning.

All you truly need is a nourishing moisturizer and a handy dandy highlighter, and you are good to go!

This is where Fenty Beauty came in with the Match Stix Glow Skinstick, retailing for $28. The stunning product went viral on TikTok for providing the sought-after sun-kissed glow everyone has been striving for.

And while Fenty Beauty offered beauty users the sought-after results, many consumers started expressing their frustration over the price of the small stick. People begged for an affordable dupe to the popular product, as everyone wanted to join in on the glamorous makeup trend without overdoing their beauty budget.

Along came Boohoo Beauty to answer everyone's prayers!

While the global fashion retailer continuously saves our sorrows with affordable fashion staples, the brand extended their range of style into the world of beauty.

Boohoo Beauty's Highlighter Stick is currently on sale for 50 percent off, allowing you to achieve a summer glow for only $6! Coming in two shades of champagne and bronze, the must-have makeup essential provides the perfect alternative to Fenty's highlighter stick — and saves you more than $20.

The versatile dupe can easily be thrown in your purse for touch ups throughout your busy day, and soon enough, people will be begging to know your savings secret!

