George Khalife Says Working With The Kardashians Is A 'Humbling Experience' — Shop The Stunning Jewelry
Ever wanted to accessorize like a Kardashian? George Khalife — also known as George The Jeweler — is the creative genius behind the Kar-Jenner family's most unforgettable statement pieces. When Khalife isn't Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the designer is working with A-list clients such as Christina Milian, Christine Quinn and Nicole Scherzinger to make unforgettable necklaces, rings and jaw-dropping "bling."
Although the lapidary is best known for working with celebrities, he continues to be amazed by the support he receives from his star-studded clientele. "It's been an incredible, humbling experience. I even find myself asking 'How did I do this?" Khalife exclusively tells OK! while reflecting on his time working with the famous family. "Nothing can take away that feeling you get when you see your piece on the TV show."
"It's just an incredible feeling, very surreal. It's a 'Look, Mom, I made it' kind of moment," the businessman adds.
Before Khalife was creating nameplates for the likes of Kylie Jenner, the Detroit-based artist was struggling with following in his father's footsteps.
"My dad has been doing this forever. I think he came out of the womb doing jewelry — and that was back in the Middle East. So, he brought that business over here," Khalife explains. "Initially, I hated it. I felt like I was being forced to go into it, and I thought, 'This is just so boring.'"
Despite seeing his family's entrepreneurial pursuits as dull, the professional had a change of heart once he realized he can bring something unique to it. "I went to school for graphic design in Detroit, and I had to figure out a way to mesh the family business with my background because I wanted to take it over and make it my own," Khalife shares. "I did that by designing my own pieces and using social media."
"I'm a very humble person and I take pride in making affordable jewelry that is obtainable for everyone," Khalife says. "I'll have things on my website that cost $80, so that way if somebody is like, 'Oh, I really want something that he made,' they can experience it. I try to be as reasonable and humane as possible."
