Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stunning Figure After Months Of Hiding Postpartum Body During 'Difficult' Mental Health Battle

"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it's very hard," Jenner explained on Instagram Story at the time. "This experience for me personally has been a lot harder than with my daughter [4-year-old Stormi]."

"It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy," she continued, as fans were left shocked their idol had experienced such common mental health issues. "I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either."