Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stunning Figure After Months Of Hiding Postpartum Body During 'Difficult' Mental Health Battle
How does she do it?
Kylie Jenner recently flaunted her flawless physique and left jaws dropping in disbelief at how the mom-of-two's body looks so perfect after not one, but two pregnancies!
Jenner strutted on the treadmill in a matching black workout set on Wednesday, December 28, and provided fans a quick snippet of her hot girl walk in an Instagram Story Boomerang video.
While it is a pretty well-known fact that the makeup mogul is a radiant goddess of perfection, it took a while for the Kylie Cosmetics founder to get back into her it-girl groove after the birth of her 5-month-old son on February 2.
Jenner shares her baby boy — whose name has yet to be revealed to the public — and 4-year-old daughter Stormi with her longtime lover, Travis Scott.
Back in March, the mom-of-two became candid about how difficult her postpartum journey had been with hope that some of her followers could relate and not feel so alone.
"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it's very hard," Jenner explained on Instagram Story at the time. "This experience for me personally has been a lot harder than with my daughter [4-year-old Stormi]."
"It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy," she continued, as fans were left shocked their idol had experienced such common mental health issues. "I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either."
Jenner's downhill battle with the "baby blues" resurfaced back in October after an episode of The Kardashians honed in on the brunette bombshell's struggles.
"I feel better mentally,” the reality star reflected at the time the episode was filmed in April, as she updated viewers of her freshly positive outlook. “I’m not crying everyday so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”
"It was to the point where I’d be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad. I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it 'baby blues' when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks I started to feel better, but I definitely had the case of the blues," Jenner recalled of the situation.