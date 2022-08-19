Recreate Hailey Bieber's Recent Model-Off-Duty Ensemble With These Amazon Styles — Get The Look

Back to the basics! Hailey Bieber was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 18, in a classic model-off-duty ensemble.

The 25-year-old has continuously proven her mark as the queen of street style, with every outfit stepping up well over the next.

Although a taste for trends is important when curating the most fashionable 'fits, even Bieber knows not to forget about the basics. When in doubt, a classic pairing of a plain white t-shirt and timeless blue jeans is always the way to go.

Not only is such a classic and chic outfit option essential to keep in your closet, but it is the perfect style to throw on before a show-stopping night out.

Bieber proved this true as she switched from her basic white tee into a show-stopping bombshell black evening ensemble for her best friend Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila celebration event.

