Recreate Hailey Bieber's Recent Model-Off-Duty Ensemble With These Amazon Styles — Get The Look
Back to the basics! Hailey Bieber was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 18, in a classic model-off-duty ensemble.
The 25-year-old has continuously proven her mark as the queen of street style, with every outfit stepping up well over the next.
Although a taste for trends is important when curating the most fashionable 'fits, even Bieber knows not to forget about the basics. When in doubt, a classic pairing of a plain white t-shirt and timeless blue jeans is always the way to go.
Not only is such a classic and chic outfit option essential to keep in your closet, but it is the perfect style to throw on before a show-stopping night out.
Bieber proved this true as she switched from her basic white tee into a show-stopping bombshell black evening ensemble for her best friend Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila celebration event.
The socialite's minimalistic style included a tight-fitting white crop t-shirt Carhartt Vintage Double-Knee Jeans. Bieber threw in her inspiring fashion senses, adding trendy Jil Sander Ruched Leather Loafers, retailing for $400, The Row Half Moon Bag, and Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses to the look.
The gorgeous model let her brunette hair down naturally, while keeping her makeup and jewelry to a minimum.
The small details of Bieber's style is the perfect example of how to make a pairing of two basics into a sought-after style silhouette.
Such a staple outfit is perfect for every occasion. Whether heading back to school, running a few errands, going on a well-deserved shopping spree or joining some friends for lunch, OK! can guarantee you won't go wrong with this Bieber-approved attire.
Inspired by Hailey Bieber's classic couture? OK! helps you shop the model's go-to-designs from Amazon!