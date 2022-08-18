Khloé Kardashian's Daughter, True, Styles All-Pink Outfit & $1,760 Louis Vuitton Bag — Get The Look

Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, looked oh-so-stylish as she sported an all-pink outfit on Wednesday, August 18.

The four-year-old modeled the Mean Girls moment in adorable photos shot by her mother. Kardashian shared these perfect pictures with her Instagram followers, stating "on Wednesdays we wear pink" in reference to the 2004 movie.

One might say True looked as "fetch" as ever, and we are happy to see the mom-and-me bonding following the welcoming of Kardashian's newborn baby boy.

Monochromatic pink outfits have been one of the top trends of summer 2022, with the 'Barbiecore' aesthetic taking over fashion collections everywhere.

