Khloé Kardashian's Daughter, True, Styles All-Pink Outfit & $1,760 Louis Vuitton Bag — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, looked oh-so-stylish as she sported an all-pink outfit on Wednesday, August 18.
The four-year-old modeled the Mean Girls moment in adorable photos shot by her mother. Kardashian shared these perfect pictures with her Instagram followers, stating "on Wednesdays we wear pink" in reference to the 2004 movie.
One might say True looked as "fetch" as ever, and we are happy to see the mom-and-me bonding following the welcoming of Kardashian's newborn baby boy.
Monochromatic pink outfits have been one of the top trends of summer 2022, with the 'Barbiecore' aesthetic taking over fashion collections everywhere.
KYLIE JENNER DONS DENIM DESIGNS DURING LAVISH LONDON STAY — GET THE LOOK
True smiled and danced while posing pretty in her fabulous 'fit. The mini diva's precious look included a Dolce & Gabbana Kids Denim Skirt, retailing for $180, a ribbed pink tank top, a pair of charmed-out pink Crocs and heart-shaped sunglasses. The star of the show (besides True), however, was a custom-made version of a $1,760 Louis Vuitton mini leather satchel. The four-figure bag had True's name embroidered on it, as well as the famous Sesame Street character, Abby Cadabby.
The Kardashian-approved outfit is so on trend, even us adults should be taking notes!
The fashionable look is perfect for back-to-school season, and if we learn anything from True, you will rule the school sporting her style! While we may not be able to have our daughter's dripping out in four-figure designer items, there are tons of affordable fashion-forward options that are just as chic!
KYLIE JENNER, TRAVIS SCOTT & DAUGHTER STORMI MATCH IN ALL-BLACK OUTFITS FOR UPSCALE NOBU DINNER — GET THE LOOK
Obsessed with True Thompson's trendy children's couture? OK! helps you shop the stylish outfit for your own little one with similar styles below!