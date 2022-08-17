OK Magazine
Kendall Jenner Celebrates 8.18 Week Wearing Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Couture — Get The Look

kendall jenner adored vintage dress cider shop feature
Source: Sophie Sahara
By:

Aug. 17 2022, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner celebrated 8.18 week at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 16.

The 818 Tequila founder hosted a luxurious gathering at Los Angeles' newest cocktail venue hotspot — and did so in the most elegant ensemble.

Jenner brought us back in time with a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier design. Other models and fashion it-girls, including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner, have also been stepping out in trending vintage bohemian dress styles.

Kendall Jenner's Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Dress

kendall jenner adored vintage dress cider shop
Source: Sophie Sahara

Jenner's classy couture featured a strapless design with the most marvelous floral detail. The 26-year-old kept things chic with a slicked back straight pony-tail and accessorized with a black Acne Studios shoulder bag.

The designer dress received a well-deserved spotlight, as the media personality stepped out in a light and natural makeup look. Minimalist makeup has been a go-to for top celebrity models recently with stylist's focusing in on a dewy glow and emphasized facial features.

What Is 818 Week?

Thursday, August 18 marks the date '8.18', calling for the perfect excuse to host a week long celebration for Jenner's 818 Tequila brand. The numbers in the alcohol company's name really stand for Calabasas' area code where Jenner was raised, but the special date deserves a toast, of course!

Where Can You Buy 818 Tequila Near You?

No need to even leave your house! 818 tequila can be delivered directly to your doorstep from Total Wine, Drizly, Safeway and other online liquor retailers. All you have to do is sit back and relax — how easy is that?

kendall jenner adored vintage dress cider shop
Source: Drizly

818 Tequila retails for $45.99 at drizly.com.

Between Jenner's raved about tequila and her elegant vintage style, it can be hard not to want to copy the model's every move. So, if we are going to drink 818 tequila, we obviously want to do so looking just as fabulous.

Obsessed with the bombshell's breathtaking style as much as us? You're in luck, as OK! helps you shop our favorite similar vintage maxi dresses for less directly through our site below!

kendall jenner adored vintage dress cider shop
Source: Cider

Cider's All Over Print Backless Knit Dress retails for $28 at shopcider.com.

kendall jenner adored vintage dress cider shop
Source: Cider

Cider's Floral & Leaf Print Maxi Dress retails for $24 at shopcider.com.

kendall jenner adored vintage dress cider shop
Source: Shein

SHEIN X TRIF's Floral Print Draped Cami Dress retails for $14 at shein.com.

kendall jenner adored vintage dress cider shop
Source: Princess Polly

Jagger & Stone's Demi Mash Maxi Dress retails for $99.95 at princesspolly.com.

kendall jenner adored vintage dress cider shop
Source: Lulus

Lulus' Stun the Summer Backless Maxi Dress retails for $78 at lulus.com.

