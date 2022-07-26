Recreate Hilary Duff's Everyday Wardrobe With Staple Styles From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now
Hilary Duff tried keeping things cool during the summer heat by strolling through the streets of West Hollywood in the most casual of couture.
The author and actress was spotted running errands with her one-year-old daughter Mae James Blair on Saturday, July 23.
While we all may know and love the 34-year-old from her time starring in Lizzie McGuire on Disney Channel, Duff has continued her stardom into adulthood. The mother-of-three has published three New York Times best-selling novels — Elixir, Devoted and True, and recently drew attention from fans while posing for a nude photoshoot for Women's Health Magazine.
The naked shots showed off Duff's most natural state, and landed the front cover of the lifestyle publication — which the How I Met Your Father star admitted was completely out of her comfort zone while on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
The blonde beauty ran errands in very casual clothes, but still kept things spicy with an iconic Unfortunate Portrait Britney Spears "Britcoin" fangirl t-shirt. The basic tee references accusations against Spears allegedly using Bitcoin while trying to break free from her father's conservatorship. We are all happy to see Duff is in full support of the #FreeBritney movement.
The A Cinderella Story actress paired her white top with Moussy Vintage Odessa Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, retailing at Nordstrom for $350, biege Hermes Chypre Sandals, retailing for $1,500, an adorable Sonix Daydream Bears phone case, retailing for $48, and a red Chanel Le Boy Flap shoulder bag, retailing for $5,525.
