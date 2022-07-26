Recreate Hilary Duff's Everyday Wardrobe With Staple Styles From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff tried keeping things cool during the summer heat by strolling through the streets of West Hollywood in the most casual of couture.

The author and actress was spotted running errands with her one-year-old daughter Mae James Blair on Saturday, July 23.

While we all may know and love the 34-year-old from her time starring in Lizzie McGuire on Disney Channel, Duff has continued her stardom into adulthood. The mother-of-three has published three New York Times best-selling novels — Elixir, Devoted and True, and recently drew attention from fans while posing for a nude photoshoot for Women's Health Magazine.

The naked shots showed off Duff's most natural state, and landed the front cover of the lifestyle publication — which the How I Met Your Father star admitted was completely out of her comfort zone while on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK CONTINUE THEIR PARIS HONEYMOON AT THE NEW CHRISTIAN DIOR RESTAURANT — GET THE LOOK