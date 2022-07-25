Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Continue Their Paris Honeymoon At The New Christian Dior Restaurant — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

All eyes have been on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as their surprise wedding earlier this month rolled into a long and luxurious honeymoon in Paris.

The twice-engaged couple tied the knot on Saturday, July 16, and have been sightseeing around the City of Love ever since.

The lovebirds had a second festivity to celebrate while on vacation, as J.Lo turned 53 on Sunday, July 24. The newlyweds were spotted hand-in-hand as they went out to lunch at the newly opened Christian Dior restaurant as part of the "On The Floor" singer's birthday bash.

