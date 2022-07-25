Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Continue Their Paris Honeymoon At The New Christian Dior Restaurant — Get The Look
All eyes have been on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as their surprise wedding earlier this month rolled into a long and luxurious honeymoon in Paris.
The twice-engaged couple tied the knot on Saturday, July 16, and have been sightseeing around the City of Love ever since.
The lovebirds had a second festivity to celebrate while on vacation, as J.Lo turned 53 on Sunday, July 24. The newlyweds were spotted hand-in-hand as they went out to lunch at the newly opened Christian Dior restaurant as part of the "On The Floor" singer's birthday bash.
Lopez looked stunning in an all-pink ensemble — wearing a Reformation Stassie Dress, retailing for $278, and accessorizing with a matching fuchsia Valentino One Stud Nappa Handbag, retailing for $2,800. The brunette bombshell added to her summer style with Max Mara Elsa sunglasses, retailing for $193, Andrea Wazen nude platform pumps, retailing for $620, and layered Foundrae medallion necklaces.
The Marry Me actress threw her hair in a simple high ponytail — perfect for the hot temperatures July has been bringing.
To no one's surprise, the global icon looked as stylish as ever, as her monochromatic moment is extremely on trend with this season's fashion. As the "Barbiecore" aesthetic continues to soar in popularity, hot pink has taken over as the color of the summer.
